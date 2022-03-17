The Possible Fallout From an Anti-pope’s ‘Consecration’ of Russia

From an anonymous priest-friend of Non Veni Pacem.

The Holy See press office released this statement of the 15th of March, 2022: “On Friday, March 25, during the Celebration of Penance at which he will preside at 5 p.m. in St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.”

Up until now, we have had numerous false-consecrations of Russia by valid Popes. These failed attempts have been followed by the spread of the errors of Russia across the globe. These have especially been seen in the past two years of theworldwide global scamdemic that sunk the rights of nearly all humans except the elite.

So what will happen when we have another false-consecration of Russia but this time by an antipope? As Pope Benedict XVI is clearly the only reigning Pope (for he never resigned in 2013) should be obvious to every Catholic that Pope Benedict XVI must now consecrate Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. (Clearly, this needs to be done in union with all bishops of the world and with no mention of Ukraine.)

But many traditionalists (even some who currently doubt that Bergoglio is Pope) are saying irresponsible things like “Well, another consecration of Russia to Mary will just bring more grace, even if it’s not done perfectly and even if it’s done by someone on the throne who didn’t get there validly.”

Nothing could be further from the truth. A false-consecration by a false-pope will not only bring down upon us the wrath of God, but it may accelerate the “errors of Russia” to a fever pitch, if not nuclear war. And when that happens, many Catholics may lose their faith in Our Lady of Fatima. Yes, billions of Catholics may end up blaming Our Lady for what they need to be blaming on Satan himself, namely, the placement of an anti-pope on the Chair of Peter who has up until now denied nearly every aspect of the Apostles Creed publicly.

Clearly, this false-consecration is planned on the feast of the Annunciation. Why? Because Satan always uses Bergoglio on Marian Feast days for his most severe attacks against Our Lady and the Church. Consider the flashing of endangered animals upon the Vatican on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception in 2015 to the infernal attack on the Latin Mass on the Feast of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in 2021.

Therefore, I call on the Cardinals of the world to depose thisobvious imposter to the Throne of Peter who hijacked it in 2013 and now spews weekly material heresies. Unlike the debates surrounding the past attempts of papal consecrations of Russia, this situation is different: It is not the formulation of the Russian consecration itself that needs to be excised, but rather the imposter-consecrator himself.

Before the 25th of March 2022, the Cardinals of the world mustdepose this man who tries to make an ape of the Church, for that is the date targeted for that antipope’s mock-consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. The Cardinals of the world will be partly responsible not only for the physical fallout that comes after such a fake-consecration by a fake-pope, but may also answer to God for the spiritual fallout. As I wrote above, the spiritual fallout for such a mockery-consecration mayinclude Catholics blaming Our Lady of Fatima for the very works of Satan that follow in the wake of this event. I hesitate even to use the Holy Name of Mary in the previous sentence with her enemy, except only to say that in the end, one way or the other: Mary will crush her ancient serpent’s head. In fact, Mary has already crushed Satan’s head at the moment of her Immaculate Conception. But we must cooperate with God from here-on-out for the expediting of the Triumph of her Immaculate Heart.