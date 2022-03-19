Saint Joseph, Terror of Demons and Patron of the Universal Church, pray for us!

Do you know St. Joseph? It’s a really good idea to befriend him, stay close to him. You will be very glad you did, because he is very generous. Let us pray, for ourselves, for our intentions, for the Church and impending circumstances. Happy feast!

Litany of St. Joseph

Lord, have mercy on us.

Christ have mercy on us.

Lord, have mercy on us.

Christ, hear us.

Christ, graciously hear us.

God the Father of Heaven, have mercy on us.

God the Son, Redeemer of the world, have mercy on us.

God the Holy Ghost, have mercy on us.

Holy Trinity, One God, have mercy on us.

Holy Mary, pray for us

St. Joseph, pray for us

Noble son of David,

Light of the Patriarchs,

Spouse of the Mother of God,

Chaste Guardian of the Virgin,

Foster-father of the Son of God,

Sedulous Defender of Christ,

Head of the Holy Family,

Joseph most just,

Joseph most chaste,

Joseph most prudent,

Joseph most valiant,

Joseph most obedient,

Joseph most faithful,

Mirror of patience,

Lover of poverty,

Model of all who labor,

Glory of family life,

Protector of virgins,

Pillar of families,

Consolation of the afflicted,

Hope of the sick,

Patron of the dying,

Terror of the demons,

Protector of Holy Church,

Lamb of God, Who takes away the sins of the world, spare us, O Lord.

Lamb of God, Who takes away the sins of the world, graciously hear us, O Lord.

Lamb of God, Who takes away the sins of the world, have mercy on us.

V. He made him the lord of his household.

R. And prince over all his possessions.

Let us pray. God, Who, in Thine ineffable Providence didst vouchsafe to choose blessed Joseph to be the Spouse of Thy most holy Mother; grant, we beseech Thee, that we may be worthy to have him for our intercessor in Heaven whom, on earth, we venerate as our protector. Who livest and reignest world without end. Amen.

Saint Joseph with the Infant Jesus by Guido Reni, c. 1635