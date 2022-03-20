Do you really think the demon-worshiping Vicar of Pachamama wants to consecrate Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary?

An antipope has no authority over the Petrine Office whatsoever. The thing will not be done, unless there is some miraculous intervention/participation by Pope Benedict, who is still busy imparting his Apostolic Blessing. But beyond simply not being done, isn’t it more likely that something demonic might take place, given that Bergoglio has demonstrated time and again his hatred of the Blessed Virgin? His hatred of the Rosary? His blasphemy, idolatry, Marxism, Freemasonry? His exhortation on the ultimate end of Man being perfect human fraternity?

You need to prepare for this.