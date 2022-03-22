Ever wonder why all the same people always wind up on the wrong side of everything? -NVP

Continued Mass Psychosis Formation

by Father David Nix

One can have truth without love, but one can not have love without truth. Also, even though not all mental illness is directly due to sin, all sin eventually leads to mental illness. Such mental illness now seems to include a large part of North America’s population actually desiring nuclear war. This was something absent even in the Cold War of the 20th century. The below graph reveals that if most people live in mortal sin, then most people will have insane desires:

NB I’m not saying that taking the C19 vaccine was necessarily a mortal sin. But I am saying that living in spiritual blindness for years has now led to obvious manifestations of medical blindness and political blindness.

