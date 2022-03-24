Hoping against Hope: Final word on the thing about to happen, or not happen, or might worse happen, 25 March 2022

The sudden and universal devotion to Fatima… are you really buying this? The same bishops who not long ago were united in locking you out of the churches, canceling sacraments, forcing you to muzzle, or in some cases forcing you to submit to medical experimentation to receive the sacraments… now united in union with a blasphemous antipope for this faux “consecration” of Freemasonry and Human Fraternity. “Queen of the Human Family,” and “Queen of Earth/Land/Dirt of Heaven” (in Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian versions)… is “Dirt of Heaven” really a stretch? I fully expect dirt bowls, Pacha plants, and I fear what else.

Which is why I’m considering three outcomes tomorrow: Somehow Benedict makes it happen, or else it doesn’t happen, or else… something much worse happens, where people or places are placed under a demon. With everything else we’ve seen, does that seem far-fetched?

Have you read the formula being used? The best that could be said about it is that it’s a prayer for peace, sprinkled with ecology and pacifism, with a thick varnish of worshiping the brotherhood. To the extent that Russia and Ukraine are mentioned, it is in the context of “all humanity.” In other words, the consecration is of all humanity, with a special shout out to the humans in those two countries. Not the Consecration of the places themselves. Sorry, that won’t cut it. Let’s say the bishop came to consecrate your new church. Instead of consecrating the place, he consecrates the humans. Question: Has the church been consecrated? Nope to the nope.

Never mind that a heretical demon-worshiping antipope can’t do the Consecration in the first place.

While we are at it, I’m at my wits end on the pearl clutching over weapons and war. “All wars are unjust, dammit!” This guy has no clue about Just War theory, or the fact that, absent the entire planet submitting to the Social Reign of Christ the King, wars are morally necessary. Original Sin means evil exists in every age and must be suppressed. War, at times, is our duty.

Bergoglio isn’t the pope. He’s not even Catholic. He can’t do the Consecration. Pope Benedict has chosen to stay far away from this thing, and you should too. It’s said Benedict will do the Consecration privately… is he using the same Freemasonic formula? Will it count? It is said that the SSPX will participate, but with a different formula. I’d like to see that one. At the time this is all going down, I will be on a plane. I haven’t firmly decided what I will do at that time, but it will almost certainly be the Rosary.

My gut tells me this is a Hellmouth, and everyone should be prepared for that.

But you never know. Our Blessed Mother told us that in the end, her Immaculate Heart will triumph. God calls us to hope against hope, which means to have hope even in the face of impossibilities. While hope itself is a virtue, which has eternal happiness as it’s object, hoping against hope is more a species of faith. So while maintaining a military bearing, remember that nothing is impossible with God.

Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us.

Queen of the Universe, pray for us.

Our Lady of Copacabana, slayer of the Pachamama demon, pray for us.

“Therefore is it of faith, that according to grace the promise might be firm to all the seed; not to that only which is of the law, but to that also which is of the faith of Abraham, who is the father of us all, (As it is written: I have made thee a father of many nations,) before God, whom he believed, who quickeneth the dead; and calleth those things that are not, as those that are. Who against hope believed in hope; that he might be made the father of many nations, according to that which was said to him: So shall thy seed be. And he was not weak in faith; neither did he consider his own body now dead, whereas he was almost an hundred years old, nor the dead womb of Sara. In the promise also of God he staggered not by distrust; but was strengthened in faith, giving glory to God: Most fully knowing, that whatsoever he has promised, he is able also to perform.” Romans 4:16-21