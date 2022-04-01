Abortion whistleblowers SWATted by FBI after discovering they found full-term murdered babies

By Father David Nix

FBI Arrests My Friends After Discovering They Found Full-Term Murdered Babies

I just wrote in the Life Section of my blog about my friends in the pro-life movement who were taken with drawn guns by the FBI for a peaceful sit-in (aka “rescue”) at an abortion center in Washington DC in 2020 where they were arrested. But as these events of late March 2022 have now exploded into mainstream media, I’m putting an updated story on my front page here.

The above footage on YouTube is from an FBI raid against pro-lifers just a couple days ago (March 2022.) But if the pro-life rescue (sit-in) took place in 2020, why did the FBI wait until 2022 to raid their homes?

PAAU (Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising) explains what happened this past week in Washington DC to them: “Prior to the arrest, one of the defendants privately arranged for the Metropolitan Washington D.C. Police homicide unit to pick up five recently discovered late-term aborted babies for forensic examination. Their late gestational ages as well as their apparent sustained injuries potentially show violations of the Partial Birth Abortion Act as well as the Born Alive Infants Protection Act which are federal crimes.”

Live Action has the extremely graphic pictures of these late-term victims of homicide.

Could their reporting of infanticide be the entire motive for a raid happening nearly two years after their sit-in at an abortion center? Notice the above report says the babies obtained in Washington DC were “possibly live-birth abortions.” In fact, I was texted pictures of these killed-children last week before any of this issue was in pro-life news or national media. I can say that these are the largest babies killed that I have ever seen pictures of. I really am not sure if it’s abortion or infanticide, which clearly explains the urgency of the left to pin this on pro-lifers who were turning in bodies who died by possible infanticide. They are too gruesome to link here.

And this explains the preposterous take of NBC News of Washington DC who writes: “Officers initially went to [Lauren] Handy’s home after receiving a tip about potential bio-hazard material at the house.” In other words, the mainstream media is implying that this creepy keeping-of-children’s-bodies should be pinned on the very people who belew the whistle on extremely-late term abortions or infanticide!

PAAU writes the truth of the babies they found:

The Founder and Executive Director of Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU) Terrisa Bukovinac said “We are aware that the Metropolitan Police Department has stated they do not believe a crime has been committed against these babies under D.C. law. However, the laws in question are federal laws enforced by the U.S. Department of Justice.”

The whistleblowers who received the fetuses, and the defendants arrested by the FBI, are connected. They will be present at the press conference.

A Funeral Mass and “naming ceremony” was offered for the deceased babies – with the babies present, in which each child was named.

At Tuesday’s press conference the following questions will be answered:

Where did the aborted babies come from?

Did the Metropolitan Police Department test for oxygen in the lungs of these babies?

Why did those arrested by the FBI choose Washington Surgi-Clinic for their protest?

How were the fetal remains acquired?

Who obtained the fetal remains?

How many aborted fetuses were acquired in total, besides the five in police custody?

What will happen to the remaining aborted fetuses (that have not been turned over to police)?

Where are the fetuses now?

What would have happened to these fetal remains had they not been recovered?

What demands are the defendants, and those who obtained the aborted babies making of the Department of Justice?

Who is Dr. Cesare Santangelo, and what is his role in the deaths of these children?

This is Mark. Below is a link to Lila Rose’s thread on the murdered children. She posts the photos in the thread. Twitter won’t leave them up for long.

BREAKING: Infant Bodies May Indicate Infanticide After Attempted Abortions



The bodies of at least 5 preborn children, some of whom may have been born alive and then killed, have been discovered in Washington DC.



Prepare for graphic imagery ahead in this critical thread — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) April 1, 2022