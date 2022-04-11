Blessed Holy Week, from Rome. Hard decisions will be forthcoming.
If video doesn’t work, go here:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/exclusive-vatican-fires-carmelite-chaplains-and-orders-cloistered-nuns-to-make-changes/
The Splendor of Truth
Blessed Holy Week, from Rome. Hard decisions will be forthcoming.
If video doesn’t work, go here:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/exclusive-vatican-fires-carmelite-chaplains-and-orders-cloistered-nuns-to-make-changes/
4 thoughts on “Breaking: Vatican fires chaplains at Fairfield and Valparaiso, orders Carmelites to abandon Rule of St. Teresa”
This order is null-and-void, as is Cor Orans itself because Jorge Bergoglio is NOT the pope! What needs to happen is that the priests and hermits who minister to the Sisters in Fairfield and Valparaiso should continue to do so like nothing has happened. The antichurch thinks they can take away the title of chaplin? Okayyyy. First of all, they can’t because Bergoglio has no authority, but what’s to stop the priests and hermits from continuing to offer the Mass and the Sacraments as simply, priests without an official Chaplin title? Answer: nothing!
I will be doubling down on my prayers for both Fairfield and Valparaiso – the sisters AND the priests/hermits that minister to them, as well as their saintly lay caretakers. I will also be stepping up my financial donations to them as well and I encourage others who can to do the same. The Carmelites are the prayer warriors of the Church: we need them so very much in these increasingly dark times.
Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us.
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, pray for us.
St. Teresa of Avila, pray for us.
St. Therese of Liseux, pray of us.
Carmelite martyrs of the French Revolution, pray for us.
Video unavailable?
The destruction of the Carmelite charism is in full swing. It is as if the devil himself has answered Martha’s request for help from Mary. She has chosen the better part therefore it shall be taken from her. The spirit of the world is smiling hideous smile. 😭
…”The Fairfield Carmelites ‘were basically being told that if they want to follow St. Teresa of Ávila, with the constitutions that she wrote … that they are basically not true children of the Church,’ said Fr. Maximilian Mary Dean.”…
Really?
Who and who’s army has said so?
We believe them, I pray with them, I wish the blessing of God upon them, now and forever, my prayer to you Sisters, today and tomorrow. I am with you!
Thanks be to God.