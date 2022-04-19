What would Saint Augustine do? Tune in to Dr. Mazza this Sunday to find out!

Posted on

HURRY!

Mercy Sunday, St. Augustine, Societal Collapse!

Think of it as “prepping.” First, Augustine had to get himself squared away, and that didn’t happen overnight. Once his hard conversion took hold, he then had to deal with Pelagians, Manichaens, Donatists, and Arians. And that was nothing compared to fighting the Goths and Vandals, as society was collapsing around him! And so it would seem quite prudent to sign up for Dr. Mazza’s new mini-course:

NEW MINI-COURSE starts this Sunday! April 24th!

ENROLL HERE: $99 for 4 classes on St. Augustine

One thought on “What would Saint Augustine do? Tune in to Dr. Mazza this Sunday to find out!

  1. “Mercy Sunday” is actually the Octave of Easter, and is a novelty that followed Vatican II and the canonization of Sister Faustina. I stay with the Octave.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.