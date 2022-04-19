What would Saint Augustine do? Tune in to Dr. Mazza this Sunday to find out!

HURRY!
Mercy Sunday, St. Augustine, Societal Collapse!
Think of it as “prepping.” First, Augustine had to get himself squared away, and that didn’t happen overnight. Once his hard conversion took hold, he then had to deal with Pelagians, Manichaens, Donatists, and Arians. And that was nothing compared to fighting the Goths and Vandals, as society was collapsing around him! And so it would seem quite prudent to sign up for Dr. Mazza’s new mini-course:
“Mercy Sunday” is actually the Octave of Easter, and is a novelty that followed Vatican II and the canonization of Sister Faustina. I stay with the Octave.