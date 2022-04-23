Zelensky announces Clueless Blinkin and Pronoun Austin visiting Ukraine tomorrow

Posted on

Stay confessed, folks. Putin has shown incredible patience, and I’m not sure how much he has left.

By: Justin Boggs Posted at 10:58 AM, Apr 23, 2022 and last updated 11:04 AM, Apr 23, 2022

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday he plans to welcome two members of President Joe Biden’s cabinet to Kyiv Sunday.

The meeting between Zelenskyy and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin marks the highest level meeting between the two nations since the war began.

https://www.abc15.com/news/national/russia-ukraine-conflict/zelenskyy-to-meet-top-biden-administration-officials

