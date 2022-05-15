Think about it: Do you need to be a lawyer/judge or LEO to witness and report a crime? Or can common folk see/witness/report crimes, turning over adjudication to the proper juridical authority?

In case anyone tells you it’s above your pay grade to investigate the MOUNTAIN of evidence pointing toward the invalid resignation of Pope Benedict, here is a great analogy from our old friend Aqua, from the combox at https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/ :

Aqua said…

When we personally see another person commit a crime, a murder perhaps, we don’t need a Court to tell us what we saw. “This guy shot that guy and that guy is now dead”.



The person who pulled the trigger shall not be strung up by that witness or that mob. The witness must, however, apprehend (somehow) the murderer for trial. *Suspect* will have his day. He will he represented before the Bar. Official judgment will one day be proclaimed.



But the suspect has to be taken off the street and placed in jail. Immediately. We saw the crime. Of that there is no doubt.



The witnesses don’t dispense judgement. We remand the *suspect* to *proper authorities* to do their job according to Law, under Oath, before God.



The spiritual crime originally occurred at the calling of the Conclave while a valid Pope still lived and had not properly, fully resigned his Office. The spiritual crime (worse than murder because it blasphemes God and ultimately murders souls) is the alteration of God’s Cornerstone, the Papal Office which is not ours to change, alter, “expand”. All the other crimes that have occurred since are the result of the “perp” still walking the streets free as a bird.



Cardinal Burke: do your duty!

