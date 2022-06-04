Fairfield update and devotion to the Sacred Heart: “O most sacred Heart of Jesus, fountain of every blessing, I adore you and I love you!”

During this holy month dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the Nuns are praying for you and your intentions in a most special way. Because of their growing numbers, the Nuns are in need of a few items.See the link below if you would like to help!Amazon Wish ListThe Refectory’s roof is well underway: Our construction continues steadily on, but we need all the help we can get!A one-time gift or a monthly contribution goes a long way for us. The interior of the Refectory section needs to be completed by late fall so the Nuns can move in.Once the Nuns are in this section and in the Recreation & Work Rooms building (already completed), they will be living altogether in the same area. Furthermore, because the rest of construction will be on the front side, they will no longer have construction crews occupying and working in their enclosure.



This little stone cottage was first our temporary Chapel, then was sleeping quarters for a few of the Nuns… Now it is the Turn Area and Speak Room for visitors and families.Eventually, this will be guest quarters for visiting priests, bishops, immediate families, and aspirants.



The cottage will remain our Speak Room for the duration of the construction.