Dr. Tedros at WHO convening Emergency Committee on Monkeypox due to "unusual and concerning" outbreak which may warrant an "international public health emergency" Posted on June 14, 2022 Was corona just the warm up? This is not a drill. "The 🌍 outbreak of #monkeypox is unusual & concerning. For that reason I have decided to convene the Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations next week, to assess whether this outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern"-@DrTedros— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 14, 2022
3 thoughts on “Dr. Tedros at WHO convening Emergency Committee on Monkeypox due to “unusual and concerning” outbreak which may warrant an “international public health emergency””
I thought this would happen after gun control screaming died down. Mass shootings, wars, deadly viruses….repeat.
Its “concerning” because, like another simian virus that spread, it is passed through a certain community that is protected by the powers that shouldn’t be. They are concerned the spread of of monkeypoo will make people realize that certain “genital expressions” to use the Conciliar church’s term, are intrinsically disordered.
Well said!