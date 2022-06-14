Dr. Tedros at WHO convening Emergency Committee on Monkeypox due to “unusual and concerning” outbreak which may warrant an “international public health emergency”

Was corona just the warm up?

This is not a drill.

  1. I thought this would happen after gun control screaming died down. Mass shootings, wars, deadly viruses….repeat.

  2. Its “concerning” because, like another simian virus that spread, it is passed through a certain community that is protected by the powers that shouldn’t be. They are concerned the spread of of monkeypoo will make people realize that certain “genital expressions” to use the Conciliar church’s term, are intrinsically disordered.

