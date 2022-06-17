Remember those days? It was only four months ago your Marxist employer was fully ready to fire you in the name of sCiEnCe and for the greater good. What about all those pilots and nurses who can’t get their jobs back because of Fauci?
Now, we are entering a period where parents are going to inject their infants with a substance that has been banned in a dozen countries. This isn’t anywhere near over. But the video is excellent.
One thought on “Five minutes of Fauci on Tucker on Fauci and the Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”
Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy! He’ll be meeting Our Lord face-to-face in a few years. One could pray that Fauci has a serious covid case to wake him up, lest he enter eternal darkness.