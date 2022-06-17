Five minutes of Fauci on Tucker on Fauci and the Pandemic of the Unvaccinated

Remember those days? It was only four months ago your Marxist employer was fully ready to fire you in the name of sCiEnCe and for the greater good. What about all those pilots and nurses who can’t get their jobs back because of Fauci?

Now, we are entering a period where parents are going to inject their infants with a substance that has been banned in a dozen countries. This isn’t anywhere near over. But the video is excellent.

Dr. Fauci is Covid-positive. Despite double masking outside. Despite skipping Christmas. Despite his strict regimen of celibacy and no handshaking. Despite four separate Covid shots. Fauci got sick anyway.https://t.co/Aq3RwxmJl9 pic.twitter.com/TZ3fZQejRq — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 17, 2022