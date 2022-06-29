Explainer: Why Are They Raging When Abortion Is Still Legal?

The ladies at LesFemmes continue to knock it out of the park. Following from Mary Ann Kreitzer:

Why Are They Raging When Abortion Is Still Legal?

For the benefit of the ignorant in the raging mobs, let me underline what happened last Friday. Dobbs overturned Roe, but did not ban abortion. It is still legal except in those states that had trigger laws linked to the end of Roe. And even in those states, many allow abortion in certain circumstances. Our work to end the murder of babies is just beginning.

So, yes, abortion is still legal in the United States and, in fact, many who desire abortions will benefit financially from Dobbs. A growing list of Fortune 500 companies, who want to avoid paying for maternity leave and insurance packages for families, are bribing female employees to kill their children. (All of a sudden, the leftist media is recognizing women as women again.) They essentially say, “Hey, we’ll pay you $4,000 (Dick’s Sporting Goods) to go to a slave abortion state to destroy your property baby and throw him/her in the medical waste can, the garbage disposal, or the landfill.”

In view of this, why are the pro-aborts raging and having hysterics?

Proverbs explains it for you.

The wicked are never satisfied with their own wickedness! Let me repeat. The wicked are never satisfied with their own wickedness. They want everyone to join them. And those who won’t join willingly must be vilified, shamed, and canceled.

For they [the wicked] cannot rest unless they have done evil; to have made no one stumble steals away their sleep. For they eat the bread of wickedness and drink the wine of violence. The way of the wicked is like darkness; they know not on what they stumble. But the path of the just is like shining light, that grows in brilliance till perfect day. (Proverbs 4:16-19)

The left says that Roe settled the question of abortion and that overturning it sends us back — 150 years according to Biden whose address to the country amplified the division. But that’s a lie. Rather than settling the issue, Roe magnified the division that already existed. The debate was raging even before Roe and the pro-life message was winning. Even radical New York’s legislature voted to rescind their liberal abortion law. Governor Nelson Rockefeller vetoed the bill when it arrived at his desk. Makes you wonder where he is now after facing the eternal judge.

I was on the battlefield already back in 1973 and remember the pro-aborts saying that the debate was over; they won. Their claim couldn’t have been farther from the truth! Roe lit the fuse on a powder keg. Thousands of pro-life educational and political groups and crisis pregnancy centers sprang up overnight. Pro-lifers prayed, picketed, gave pro-life presentations, engaged in debates, sidewalk counseled, offered help in the form of medical care, baby items, etc.

All of us fought the satanic practice of child sacrifice. Roe took us back 2000 years to the days of Moloch, Baal, and the Roman empire where Roman soldiers prevented Christians from rescuing babies exposed to the elements and predators under the law of paterfamilias. Dobbs undid one of the greatest injustices ever perpetrated on this great country and citizens who love life. That Roe was actually the work of Catholic justice William Brennan was a monumental scandal. That Dobbs is the work of an Episcopalian and four Catholic justices is a shining light to God’s truth…

