“Turns Out The Vex Likely Caused Myocarditis & Pericarditis After All”

Remember how the woke and super-concerned and awfully caring and, most of all, ignorant (I use this word in its technical sense) censors at YouTube, Twitter and all the rest quashed accounts that said myocarditis was likely a prominent side effect of the mRNA viruses? Which, as we’ll see below, it surely was?

Censoring the unwashed is their natural inclination, yet that happy duty was strengthened by Experts in the bureaucracy whose policy was the Noble Lie. Yes—the “L” word. For do you also remember when CDC Director Rachel Walensky, a physician, announced in her most serious voice, “Vaccinated people don’t carry the virus, don’t get sick.”

Update 2 11AM

NOW – CDC Director: "My message is simple: It is essential that these Americans get their second booster shot right away." pic.twitter.com/S3JmmtBvJL — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 12, 2022

There are only two explanations. Either she is incompetent, which in our crumbling culture is a live possibility, or she was lying, which I believe. The Noble Lie. Get your vex or starve, peasant! No vex no job! No questions: You will be safe!

One reason for the vociferousness of the lies was because of the hatred the elite have for us. They saw the reluctance on our part, which they took for disobedience. They cannot bear disobedience. So they insisted on the lie, long past the point where the lie was plausible.

They still insist, or rather they still do here in the once United States. The CDC is still requiring foreigners be “fully” vexxed before they allow them in the country. Unless, the CDC excepts, those who wish to come here illegally. They don’t have to be vexxed. In The Science for this policy, the CDC still do not recognize naturally acquired immunity: prior infection counts for nothing. Another lie.

Update 3 1:40 PM (Don’t show the CDC. They might weep.)

Study in NEJM:



Prior Covid infection conferred better protection against symptomatic Omicron *more than a year after infection* than 3 doses of vaccine >1 month after the third dose/boosterhttps://t.co/a6lLAYPbnJ pic.twitter.com/dMnyJBurTL — David Zweig (@davidzweig) July 11, 2022

Back to myocarditis and pericarditis. Enter the peer-reviewed Nature Communications paper “Age and sex-specific risks of myocarditis and pericarditis following Covid-19 messenger RNA vaccines” by Le Vu and others.

They looked at doses of Pfizer (BNT162b2) and Moderna (mRNA-1273) vexes, who got them by age and sex, and case-matched these to people who did not get the vex. And then looked at myocarditis and pericarditis.

They found “adjusted odds ratios of myocarditis of 8.1 (95% confidence interval [CI], 6.7 to 9.9) for [Pfizer] and 30 (95% CI, 21 to 43) for [Moderna] vaccine” to develop either of these known side effects.

“The largest associations are observed for myocarditis following mRNA-1273 [Moderna] vaccination in persons aged 18 to 24 years.”

Just exactly as we non-elite have been warning.

Let’s look at the results more closely…

