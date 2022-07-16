https://wdtprs.com/2022/07/action-item-prayer-to-avert-a-serious-act-of-persecution/
Alternate ending: Instead of reading out the eviction notice from the pulpit tomorrow, explain to the faithful that an unjust law is no law at all. Explain how unlawful authority is no authority at all. Explain how an apostate prelate, who was given the red hat by an apostate Antipope leader of the antichurch… well, you get the picture.
Or how about just a simple statement like,
“Significant irregularities have been uncovered regarding the events of Feb-Mar 2013, involving the purported resignation of Pope Benedict XVI and the subsequent conclave, for which a canonical investigation must be convoked.”
What have you got to lose?
7 thoughts on “ICKSP Chicago: Speak now, or forever hold your peace”
Bravo Mr. Docerty. What Cupich is doing to the ICK is an omen of what’s to come for the greater Ecclesiae Dei communities. Will they and their faithful take it, under the effeminacy of (false) obedience, or will they stand up and fight? Like you said, what do they have to lose?
YES YES YES!!! Alternate ending, PLEASE!!
(I do believe that the laity would have your back. This would be a holy exercise in which all were invested, in the full sense of the word. It would be an excellent example for the rest of us, should the forces of hell decide to give it another try elsewhere. )
Great idea, Mark, let us hope and pray that the ICKSP, along with the other ED orders find their way out of this. This would be much better than for the enemies of the Faith to demolish them, piecemeal.
I like this very much.
What is there to lose?
Their pension.
Small price against st their soul.
The salvation of souls is the number one law of the Church. If this directive somehow impedes the work of saving souls, can it be of God? Furthermore, not being a theologian or canon lawyer, I can, however, point out that idolatry is a sin; actually a sin against the First Commandment. It appears that a sin against the First Commandment was committed by Pope Francis and those Bishops who participated in the veneration and enthronement of the Pachamama idol which was confirmed by Francis, himself, to be a demon. This would, therefore, be a public manifestation of apostasy by those involved. If I am mistaken, I cordially ask for an explanation of the circumstances that appeared to be worship of an idol that occured in St. Peter’s in Rome.
Exactly right on all counts!