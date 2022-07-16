ICKSP Chicago: Speak now, or forever hold your peace

https://wdtprs.com/2022/07/action-item-prayer-to-avert-a-serious-act-of-persecution/

Alternate ending: Instead of reading out the eviction notice from the pulpit tomorrow, explain to the faithful that an unjust law is no law at all. Explain how unlawful authority is no authority at all. Explain how an apostate prelate, who was given the red hat by an apostate Antipope leader of the antichurch… well, you get the picture.

Or how about just a simple statement like,

“Significant irregularities have been uncovered regarding the events of Feb-Mar 2013, involving the purported resignation of Pope Benedict XVI and the subsequent conclave, for which a canonical investigation must be convoked.”

What have you got to lose?