Whatever you may think about the Benedict is Pope position, the prelates in this video are not Catholic Posted on July 28, 2022 How much more of this do you need? Pagan witch doctors commanding "cardinals" to put their hands on their hearts to feel the 'sacred circle of spirits', and they do it?You have to be completely ignorant to acknowledge these men as valid Catholic hierarchy. pic.twitter.com/tR6mMH1lNq— Matthew (@matthew__theo) July 29, 2022