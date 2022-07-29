Fifth young doctor dies in Toronto as fourth jab rollout continues

Posted on

(GTA = Greater Toronto Area)

“But these premature deaths have nothing to do with the demands of the hospitals for a fourth jab of the so-called “vaccines” which don’t work, don’t last, maim and kill and are not safe or effective except for increasing business for funeral directors.”

https://voxcantor.blogspot.com/2022/07/fifth-toronto-area-doctor-dead-move.html?m=1

https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-triathlete-27-becomes-5th-gta-doctor-to-die-in-july

3 thoughts on “Fifth young doctor dies in Toronto as fourth jab rollout continues

  3. She sounded like a nice young woman and her death is a loss to the country. Relatives of mine just received the results from the autopsy performed on a cousin of mine who dropped dead at the age of 34 at Christmastime. Apparently, she died of a very, very rare – extremely rare – case of heart inflammation. There is a 21 year old woman in my hometown who has had the misfortune of being afflicted with the same very, very rare – extremely rare – condition. Very rare!!!

