(GTA = Greater Toronto Area)
“But these premature deaths have nothing to do with the demands of the hospitals for a fourth jab of the so-called “vaccines” which don’t work, don’t last, maim and kill and are not safe or effective except for increasing business for funeral directors.”
https://voxcantor.blogspot.com/2022/07/fifth-toronto-area-doctor-dead-move.html?m=1
https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-triathlete-27-becomes-5th-gta-doctor-to-die-in-july
3 thoughts on “Fifth young doctor dies in Toronto as fourth jab rollout continues”
Six, actually, within twelve days, ages 27-50.
Two may have died from cancer, but no cause on the other four, three of whom “died suddenly” swimming or running. But it can’t be the Covid-19 injections, swear the hospitals….
https://www.hollywoodlanews.com/six-canadian-doctors-dead-in-july/
They all also died from not breathing anymore, but that’s unrelated, no correlation.
She sounded like a nice young woman and her death is a loss to the country. Relatives of mine just received the results from the autopsy performed on a cousin of mine who dropped dead at the age of 34 at Christmastime. Apparently, she died of a very, very rare – extremely rare – case of heart inflammation. There is a 21 year old woman in my hometown who has had the misfortune of being afflicted with the same very, very rare – extremely rare – condition. Very rare!!!