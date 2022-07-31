You will own nothing, and you will be happy: Ecclesiastical Edition

No more public Masses or Sacraments at @ICKSP. It seems the draconian attacks of the heretic known as Cupich were a legitimate issue and not only rumor.



Also…

We need to stop being surprised. We are dealing with the antichurch in full ascendancy, and its powerful forces of Satan. You ain’t seen nothing yet. The former Ecclesia Dei orders will not put up a fight, nor will they “disobey” unjust laws. Even more so diocesan TLM priests. Being the tip of the spear would never occur to (most of) them. Ignoring unjust laws would never occur to them. Care of souls being the supreme law of the Church would never occur to them.

Just know, as laity, as a parish, be it FSSP/ICKSP/diocesan TLM, YOU OWN NOTHING.

NOTHING.

The buildings? The diocese owns that.

The furnishings? The diocese owns that.

The grounds? The diocese owns that.

The building fund? The diocese owns that.

The weekly collection and surplus bank account?

The diocese owns all of it, and your bishop can do whatever he wants.

Bergoglio is not the Vicar of Christ, and he never was. He has zero power to promulgate and enforce even just laws, let alone unjust laws. Do you see how this matters? It seems to me that obeying unjust laws of an apostate antipope, especially concerning the suppression of proper Divine Worship, is a violation of the First Commandment.

But that’s just me.