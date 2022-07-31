You will own nothing, and you will be happy: Ecclesiastical Edition

Also…
We need to stop being surprised. We are dealing with the antichurch in full ascendancy, and its powerful forces of Satan. You ain’t seen nothing yet. The former Ecclesia Dei orders will not put up a fight, nor will they “disobey” unjust laws. Even more so diocesan TLM priests. Being the tip of the spear would never occur to (most of) them. Ignoring unjust laws would never occur to them. Care of souls being the supreme law of the Church would never occur to them.
Just know, as laity, as a parish, be it FSSP/ICKSP/diocesan TLM, YOU OWN NOTHING.
NOTHING.
The buildings? The diocese owns that.
The furnishings? The diocese owns that.
The grounds? The diocese owns that.
The building fund? The diocese owns that.
The weekly collection and surplus bank account?
The diocese owns all of it, and your bishop can do whatever he wants.
Bergoglio is not the Vicar of Christ, and he never was. He has zero power to promulgate and enforce even just laws, let alone unjust laws. Do you see how this matters? It seems to me that obeying unjust laws of an apostate antipope, especially concerning the suppression of proper Divine Worship, is a violation of the First Commandment.
But that’s just me.
Acknowledging Bergoglio as true pope and saying we need to dump him is the counterproductive thing I can think of. He is not the pope, and he never has been.
“Men of Israel, take care what you do with these men. [36] For before these days Theu’das arose, giving himself out to be somebody, and a number of men, about four hundred, joined him; but he was slain and all who followed him were dispersed and came to nothing. [37] After him Judas the Galilean arose in the days of the census and drew away some of the people after him; he also perished, and all who followed him were scattered. [38] So in the present case I tell you, keep away from these men and let them alone; for if this plan or this undertaking is of men, it will fail; [39] but if it is of God, you will not be able to overthrow them. You might even be found opposing God!” Act.5
Mark, why should they fight against unjust laws when that would mean getting behind the kind of Pope Benedict you describe, a deadbeat, heretical father who throws his children and their mother to the wolves? Really, you’re surprised at FSSP’s and ICK’s go along to get along responses? Really?!
Moreover, as you know, St Athanasius told us:
“May God console you! … What saddens you … is the fact that others have occupied the churches by violence, while during this time you are on the outside. It is a fact that they have the premises – but you have the Apostolic Faith. They can occupy our churches, but they are outside the true Faith. You remain outside the places of worship, but the Faith dwells within you. Let us consider: what is more important, the place or the Faith? The true Faith, obviously. Who has lost and who has won in the struggle – the one who keeps the premises or the one who keeps the Faith? True, the premises are good when the Apostolic Faith is preached there; they are holy if everything takes place there in a holy way …
“You are the ones who are happy; you who remain within the Church by your Faith, who hold firmly to the foundations of the Faith which has come down to you from Apostolic Tradition. And if an execrable jealousy has tried to shake it on a number of occasions, it has not succeeded. They are the ones who have broken away from it in the present crisis. No one, ever, will prevail against your Faith, beloved Brothers. And we believe that God will give us our churches back some day.
“Thus, the more violently they try to occupy the places of worship, the more they separate themselves from the Church. They claim that they represent the Church; but in reality, they are the ones who are expelling themselves from it and going astray. Even if Catholics faithful to Tradition are reduced to a handful, they are the ones who are the true Church of Jesus Christ.”
bergoglio being an antipope, his commands are not valid, and he must be resisted.
Imagine seeing this sign instead: “In defiance of anti pope bergoglio, and his invalid commands, the Latin Mass will continue to be said here, and Pope Benedict with be commemorated at each Mass.”
How many donations do you think a parish that did that would see flood in from around the country?
At these Parishes, if not at least that, I would start to do everything but the TLM in Latin. Rosary at set times, and traditional prayers of the Church at different hours.
I would likewise pray the Rosary in Latin loudly at every Mass Cupich and Gregory celebrate, along with any other Bishop that bans the TLM.
If they don’t like that, call the cops. It would look FANTASTIC having simple Catholics in a Church praying the Rosary in Latin in protest being hauled away by cops.
That would take guts they don’t have. They are not going to resist this evil, so I don’t expect them to do any of the above.
After spending 5 years with the ICK parish in Detroit this truly saddens me. Regardless of their canonical status or their ignorance in joining with VII “Church”, I’ve got to believe their intentions to become priests were holy and good.