Just Say No to the Apostate in Chief, and steer well clear of his demon worship

We Will Worship God Alone

By Father David Nix

Last week Cardinals worshipped the pagan gods with a turkey bone under the title of “western grandmother” in Canada. Cardinal Manning wrote in 1861, conglomerating numerous saints and Fathers: “Rome shall apostatise from the faith, drive away the Vicar of Christ and return to its ancient paganism… Then the Church shall be scattered, driven into the wilderness, and shall be for a time, as it was in the beginning, invisible hidden in catacombs, in dens, in mountains, in lurking places.”

The prophesy to “drive away the Vicar of Christ” may have a few meanings, found here and here and here (all non-traditional links.)

The Cdl Manning quote above also reminds me of the Holy Maccabees of the Old Testament (the feast in the 1962 calendar today) who even saw some Jewish priests of their day bow down to the Greek gods of their invaders. They decided not to follow their bad priests but to hold to the Faith of their Fathers, even if such true traditional worship led to exile.

So also, we will not follow anyone in the Catholic hierarchy worshiping the “gods” of North America which Scripture simply names as “demons.” (Ps 94/95.) In rejection of any apostates worshiping “Western Grandmother,” we will worship the one True God, the Blessed Trinity, for Christ crucified has given us knowledge and ability to worship God, as only the Redemptive act of the Son of God could open for us.

Thank you Jesus, for dying and resurrecting for us. We worship You Alone.

The traditional faithful in Chicago are now “scattered” as the prophesy of Cdl. Manning predicted. This would happen precisely when Rome returns to paganism.