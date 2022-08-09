Leftists aren’t just coming after Trump, but also all his ‘allies and supporters’

Things are about to get interesting. MAGA is alive and well, much more so than I would have thought, or would have wanted. It is possible to get over the hump and move on. On the other side, hatred for Trump has not receded, at all. And now, the FBI has conducted a raid on the residence of a former President. I don’t need to know any of the details to know that this is completely unprecedented.

Last week in Arizona, the Trump-endorced candidates swept the GOP primaries. I voted for one of them, Kari Lake, for Governor. But the other offices had much better non-Trump candidates. Not anti-Trump RINOs, mind you, just not endorsed by Trump. They all lost.

There is something else. Lake ran a nearly one-issue campaign: Stolen Election. If there is anything that scares the other side, it’s knowing that we know. They know that despite a 24/7 fake news flood of “unfounded claims of election fraud,” that many citizens know the truth, and we won’t ever forget. So now Lake will go against Katie Hobbs, who was the Secretary of State in 2020, the one who vowed to “count every vote.”

Not sure where all of this is going. But this article below from a few weeks ago has stuck with me. The J6 show trial, the J6 illegal detentions and outrageous sentences, the ongoing demonization of anyone who saw Trump as the lesser evil, or who thought he might have been able to Drain the Swamp or to Lock Her Up… our enemies won’t forget either, so don’t be surprised if they come for you next.

‘Are you now, or have you ever been, a supporter of Donald Trump’

By Dennis Lund

As the Pelosi-Thompson-Cheney circus rolls on in D.C., signals are given that the Democrats have their sights set on more than just the former president.

Obviously, the primary purpose of the pseudo-hearing is twofold: Destroy Trump and keep January Sixth alive, until November.

Recently retired judge Michael Luttig said the quiet part out loud:

Donald Trump and his allies and supporters are still a clear and present danger to American democracy.

The comment harkens back to the McCarthy era hearings and guilt by association. Once a communist always a communist has now turned to ‘Once a Trumper, always a Trumper.’

We can only imagine what lies ahead.

Seventy-four million Americans, committed no crime in voting for Trump, but are now considered to be a threat the country, just as were the McCarthy era communists.

That raises the question; what to do with these 74 million reprobates?

The treatment of the Jan 6ers in D.C. confirms that the Democrats are not interested in following standard legal procedures. Solitary confinement, horrible food, beatings, no showers or shaves, rarely allowed outside, overflowing toilets, cockroaches, no bail, and rare lawyer visits are deemed to be acceptable treatment.

After one considers what was done to President Trump and others, what the Democrats are doing is not unexpected. So, what will be done to those the Democrats see, not as an opposition, but as enemies of the Democrat State?

Recognize that Jan Sixer defendants, such as Thomas Sibick, are given preferential treatment, while awaiting trial or sentencing, after denouncing their sin of political support for President Trump.

Luttig’s comment, declaring that all who support Trump are in fact a threat to the nation, now lowers the bar to a new level. Seventy-four million is too large a number of people to jail and torture, as is apparently preferred…

