If this doesn’t break your heart and steel you for war, I don’t know what will

4-year-old girl announces her ‘gender transition’ at ‘pride’ parade

Just imagine how much pain and confusion is being sown at such a young age. It is just unbelievably heartbreaking.

(LifeSiteNews) — At Vancouver’s Pride Parade on July 31, a preschooler walking with her grandmother fired a blue gender reveal cannon to announce that she would be transitioning to male.

More info here. The mother claims that from the age of 2, her toddler began expressing that he's a boy.

“Charlie Danger” Lloyd is a little girl from British Columbia, Canada. She is only four years old. Four-year-olds are not capable of understanding many things. If I subscribed to transgender ideology’s bifurcation of sex and gender — and I do not — I would still be entirely confident that a preschooler could not understand it. Preschoolers also do not have the self-awareness to declare that, based on their years of understanding and experience, they have been born into the wrong body.

But it is 2022, and Lloyd’s mother confirmed her desire to be a boy. Lloyd — the preschooler — uses “he/him” pronouns (have you ever met a preschooler who knew what a pronoun was?) and was apparently thrilled to make the transition announcement at Pride (this was obviously Lloyd’s idea). According to Lloyd’s mother:

Once they closed the road, Charlie strutted out with Grammy and they faced the sidelines and after a short struggle, the cannon exploded with blue smoke and biodegradable confetti. Charlie jumped with joy as the crowd cheered him on. He couldn’t believe the love and support he was shown from the bystanders.

Lloyd’s mother says the preschooler has wanted to be a boy since the age of two. She also says the gender cannon reveal at Vancouver Pride Parade was all Lloyd’s idea…

