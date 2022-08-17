After crushing primary defeat, Liz Cheney thinks about running for President to save America

Ouch.

“Immediately following her loss to Harriet Hageman in Wyoming’s Republican primary, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., unveiled her next move, launching a new organization with the primary goal of keeping former President Trump from regaining the presidency.

“The group, called The Great Task, gets its name from a phrase in the Gettysburg Address, and Cheney invoked President Lincoln in calling for the Republican Party to go back to its roots.

“We’ve to get this party back to the principles and values on which it was founded,” Cheney said in an interview with NBC’s “Today Show” Wednesday morning, claiming that it has lost its way in focusing too much on Trump…

“Cheney is the final Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump to face a primary election. Among the other nine GOP representatives to vote in favor of Trump’s impeachment, only two will be on the ballot in November.

