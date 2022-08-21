Performance axed as UK choir refuses to back down to Philly Orchestra’s Marxist Covid mask demands

Posted on

Rules for thee but not for me. Sing through masks, you grandma killers. And hilarity ensued.

The Edinburgh Festival Chorus were due to perform Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony alongside the Philadelphia Orchestra

By Aden-Jay Wood

A performance of Beethoven has been axed after a British orchestra refused to back down to a US orchestra’s Covid mask demands.

The Edinburgh Festival Chorus were due to perform Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony alongside the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Edinburgh International Festival.

But the choir rejected the US orchestra’s calls to wear face masks while singing, meaning the event has been cancelled…

Beethoven

https://www.gbnews.uk/news/beethoven-performance-axed-as-british-singers-refuse-to-back-down-to-us-orchestras-covid-mask-demands/354905

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.