Performance axed as UK choir refuses to back down to Philly Orchestra’s Marxist Covid mask demands

Rules for thee but not for me. Sing through masks, you grandma killers. And hilarity ensued.

By Aden-Jay Wood

A performance of Beethoven has been axed after a British orchestra refused to back down to a US orchestra’s Covid mask demands.

The Edinburgh Festival Chorus were due to perform Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony alongside the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Edinburgh International Festival.

But the choir rejected the US orchestra’s calls to wear face masks while singing, meaning the event has been cancelled…

https://www.gbnews.uk/news/beethoven-performance-axed-as-british-singers-refuse-to-back-down-to-us-orchestras-covid-mask-demands/354905