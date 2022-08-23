Dr. Mazza live interview this Thursday 25 Aug @7pm Eastern: Register here to watch for free!

https://fatimasouls.com/index.html

“Dr. Ed Mazza will return for our August meeting. The meeting will take place August 25th at 6 PM Central Time. He will take questions and expand on the Barnhart column about B16 giving his papal blessing (therefore admitting to the entire world that he is still legitimate Holy Father).”

The meeting will take place via Zoom and in person at 4525 Lake Shore Dr in Waco, TX.

You must click here and register for the Zoom meeting to attend, even if you are coming in person.

Please click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You may view the previous meeting here.

About Dr. Mazza

EDMUND J. MAZZA is former Full Professor of History at Azusa Pacific University in Los Angeles. For 14 years he taught Ancient, Medieval, and Renaissance and Reformation History. Mazza is the author of The Scholastics and the Jews: Coexistence, Conversion and the Medieval Origins of Tolerance by Angelico Press and host of “The Bar of History” at VirginMostPowerful.org. He has produced teaching videos shot on location in Athens, Ephesus, Istanbul, Palermo, Naples, Venice, and Rome. Mazza was an invited scholar at Liberty Fund’s 2015 San Diego seminar “Convivencia and Reconquista: Freedom and Responsibility in Medieval Spain.” That same year he organized at New York University the conference “Conversing Conversion,” celebrating the 750th anniversary of the birth of Dante. Dr. Mazza was also the organizer of “Christ Among the Medieval Mendicants,” a 2013 conference commemorating the 750th anniversary of the Barcelona Debate and the institution of the Feast of Corpus Christi, co-sponsored by The Graduate Center of the City University of New York and the Morgan Library and Museum.