How much confusion and error does God allow to be inflicted on people who deserve what they get?

God Once Permitted Most Bishops to be Arians

“Shielding your conscience on moral or doctrinal or liturgical issues on anyone in the hierarchy right now won’t get you to heaven. You must study the Bible and the Magisterium to do that. Christ said 2000 years ago towards those blue-collar folks who would hang their hat on the Jewish hierarchy, For I tell you, that unless your justice abound more than that of the scribes and Pharisees, you shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven.—Mt 5:20. A few hundred years later, most Arians were bishops and most Catholics trusted them. Maybe they said things like “These are protected offices so God couldn’t let 99% of all bishops be wrong.”

“Oh yes, He could, especially if His greatest punishment upon Catholics is to let them have their own way.”

Much more recently, a great saint warned:

If you see a bad priest at the head of a parish, you should be afflicted and fear that perhaps our sins deserved such a horrible chastisement, for Sacred Scripture teaches us that the greatest and most terrible scourge that God sends to a people is to give it bad priests. Until the wrath of the Lord reaches its apex, He permits that nations arm themselves one against the other; that the fields become sterile; that hunger, desolation and death exert their dominion over the earth.

However, when His just indignation reaches its climax, He sends the last and most atrocious of His punishments by allowing unfaithful ministers, stained priests, scandalous shepherds to appear among men. Then it happens that the abominations of the people are the cause of the bad priests, and the bad priests are the greatest punishment with which God chastises the people.— St. Anthony Maria Claret

