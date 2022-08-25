Understanding the further theft of your $300B to pay for not your kid’s college “education,” and asking the question: When is enough, enough?

Start here:

The Lawless Executive

2022-08-25 07:00 by Karl Denninger

Biden thinks he can get away with tossing three hundred billion dollars, more or less, on the taxpayer’s tab with his “student loan” cancelation order. He’s relying on a post-9/11 law which applies to times of national emergency and attempting to piggyback on the Covid one which was declared in 2020 along with the HEROES act — and of course that “emergency” has not been lifted.

The law post 9/11 was intended to by used to take care of people who decided to leave college and join the service, either after graduating or abandoning a collegiate degree, both of which could leave the person who did that with a serious debt burden.

It was never intended to be used as a means of excusing someone “just because” there happened to be a national emergency which had nothing to do with their either taking on the debt or what someone was doing related to same.

I would expect that in any fair hearing this goes up in smoke in the courts.

And then the debate begins: What do the American public do in response when the Executive steals $300 billion — effectively taxes it — from every citizen in America? Those funds were not appropriated by Congress as, according to the Constitution they must first be via a bill originated in The House.

Then go here:

The Federal Takeover Of Colleges Through Paying Off Student Loans

BY BRIGGS ON AUGUST 25, 2022

So the regime is implementing student loan “forgiveness.” Which is to say, it’s having you through your taxes pay the loans of students, so the students pay less, or nothing.

To pay the students is to pay the colleges, at one remove. So this is paying colleges for taking in students they shouldn’t have, and at highly inflated rates. For if there were no loans, the colleges could not have charged anything even close to the rates they did charge.

And if they couldn’t have charged those exorbitant rates, they couldn’t have hired their hordes of DIE zampolit. They couldn’t have cut back on regular professors and swapped them with itinerant adjuncts, which further boosted the power of administrators.

And they couldn’t have necessarily dumbed down college. This is because the greater proportion of kids who attend, necessarily the more towards the average the intelligence of students becomes. Once (most) every kid is made to go to college, like they are now forced to go to high school, college will become, intellectually, a gray goo, with “degrees” having exactly the same value high schools diplomas now have…

and finally, HERE:

“The most terrifying force comes from the hands of Men who wanted to be left alone…”

“The most terrifying force comes from the hands of Men who wanted to be left alone. They try, so very hard, to mind their own business and provide for themselves and those they love. They resist every impulse to fight back, knowing the forced and permanent change of life that will come from it. They know, that the moment they fight back, their lives as they lived them, are over.

The moment the Men who wanted to be left alone are forced to fight back, it is a form of suicide. They are literally killing off who they used to be. Which is why, when forced to take up violence, these Men who wanted to be left alone, fight with unholy vengeance against those who murdered their former lives. They fight with raw hate, and a drive that cannot be fathomed by those who are merely play-acting at politics and terror.

TRUE TERROR will arrive at these people’s door, and they will cry, scream, and beg for mercy… but it will fall upon the deaf ears of the Men who just wanted to be left alone.”

Author Unknown