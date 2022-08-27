This is pretty cool; I hope it spreads to other cities

During 2020 riots, this group started a fundraiser to put up billboards to inspire.

They are back, in a big way. Now 16 locations! I was somewhat surprised how cheaply this can be done:

Maybe you can start something like this where you live? I’m sure this group would let you re-use their sunk-cost creative. https://holyheartsofjmj.org/

Holy Hearts of JMJ Origin Story

“The riots and unrest of the summer of 2020 inspired a concerned Catholic woman to do something meaningful and impactful. Being among the ranks of the Church Militant, immediate action was needed to defend the Church and country during this distressing time.

“The result of weeks of prayer and contemplation was the idea of making public reparations to Our Lord and Our Lady through a vibrant Catholic billboard campaign. This was indeed an answer to prayer and a grace from the hands of Our Blessed Mother.

“The idea was enthusiastically received, and two women selflessly offered to help with logistics and graphic design. They partnered with many generous benefactors and were able to display Catholic billboards at 13 locations in August of 2020 and 10 additional areas in September and October of the same year.

“The public response was outstanding! People were stunned to see Catholic billboards along the freeways of metro Phoenix. Word spread rapidly through social media, and Catholic ministries in several states wanted to do the same. Billboard art was shared, and help was given to launch campaigns and establish relationships with local billboard companies.

“And just like that, Catholic billboards went up from California to New York and several states in between!”