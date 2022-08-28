For the eighth time. New Cardinals corralled before Pope Benedict to kiss his ring and receive his Apostolic Blessing. Nothing to see here.
The Splendor of Truth
2 thoughts on “If Pope Benedict is really actually totally retired, and really isn’t papal in any way, please explain this…”
Saint Louis Catholic asks; were they Cardinals going in, or Cardinals going out? I believe neither……a double headed monster cannot be the Church.
Good grief! The world has gone mad. Benedict is clearly THE pope ,and has enabled this nauseating Bergoglo serpent to destroy the Church. Anyone who calls Bergoglio “pope” is also an enabler, plain and simple. The sheep and goats are being separated, chaff sifted from wheat. Please, may God have mercy on us all.