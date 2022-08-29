A Reflection for the Cardinals on the Beheading of St. John the Baptist

Originally posted AUGUST 29, 2017

“I spoke of Thy testimonies before kings, and I was not ashamed; I meditated also on Thy commandments, which I loved exceedingly.” (Ps. 118:46-47) Introit for the Feast of the Beheading of St. John the Baptist

How’d that work out for St. John the Baptist? What was his earthly reward for speaking Truth to power? What price are you willing to pay for defending the indissolubility of marriage? Was the price paid by John just TOO MUCH? Should he have been more pastoral? More accompanying? More discerning? More tender and merciful? Ask yourself: Did St. John the Baptist err in his defense of marriage? Is this the error now being corrected in Chapter Eight of Amoris Laetitia? There can be only one Truth.

“Thou therefore gird up thy loins, and arise, and speak to them all that I command thee. Be not afraid at their presence: for I will make thee not to fear their countenance. For behold I have made thee this day a fortified city, and a pillar of iron, and a wall of brass, over all the land, to the kings of Juda, to the princes thereof, and to the priests, and to the people of the land. And they shall fight against thee, and shall not prevail: for I am with thee, saith the Lord, to deliver thee.” Jeremias 1:17-19, Lesson for the Feast of the Beheading of St. John the Baptist

Our Lord did not lie when he proclaimed divorce and “remarriage” as adultery, and our Lord did not lie in today’s Lesson. Our reward is not of this earth. Where is the St. John of our times? Where are the men willing to sacrifice everything to defend our Lord and His Church? Where are those who will stop worrying about what they might lose and STEP UP? Have you no care for the souls which are perishing? If you’re not willing to defend the Sixth Commandment, you’re not much committed to the First Commandment.

“The just shall flourish like the palm tree: he shall grow up like the cedar of Libanus in the house of the Lord. To show forth Thy mercy in the morning, and Thy truth in the night. Alleluia, alleluia. The just shall spring as the lily, and flourish forever before the Lord. Alleluia.” (Ps. 91 13-14, 3; Hos. 14:6) Gradual for the Feast of the Beheading of St. John the Baptist

If flourishing forever before the Lord sounds glorious to you, get cracking.