Letters to the Editor: Pureblood Novak Djokovic barred from US Open because he’s not jabbed

It seems strange to me that the US government is barring unvaccinated noncitizens, like tennis star, Novak Djokovic, from entering the country (“No joke: Unvaxxed Djokovic won’t play in Flushing,” Aug. 26).
How does the government justify the arrival of all those unvaccinated migrants coming across the southern border? President Biden put out the welcome mat for them. It’s not fair.
Melanie Coronetz
Manhattan
Djokovic should enter the US at the southern border, thus avoiding any COVID-vaccination requirement. Then he could share a free bus ride to New York City with fellow “migrants.”
Sadly, upon arriving at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Djocovic would be denied entry as a tournament participant — yet any ticket holder will be admitted without having to show proof of COVID vaccination (according to the Open’s official website).
Maybe Mayor Adams can include some tickets to the Open in the care packages for migrants.
Joe Schulok, The Bronx
There are no words to describe this stupidity. The United States is allowing illegal immigrants to enter our country, yet we’re not allowing this extremely talented athlete to enter? What is happening to us?
Bunny Abraham
Manhattan
Marc Berman’s story regarding Djokovic being barred from the US Open tennis championship says: “Unvaccinated non-American citizens are banned from coming to the United States.”
This flies in the face of the images of thousands of unvetted “non-American citizens” flocking through our southern border destined for parts unknown. Doesn’t anybody have a problem with this?
Stephen Hanover
Doylestown, Pa.
What a joke. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will not allow Djokovic into the United States to compete at the US Open because he is not vaccinated.
Yet this year we have allowed millions of illegal immigrants to bum rush our southern border to be dispersed throughout our entire country, and the CDC hasn’t a clue or a care if any of them have been vaccinated.
However, officials want us to know they are protecting us from Novak Djokovic.
Armand Rose
Arlington, NJ
From the Babylon Bee:
https://babylonbee.com/news/little-known-tennis-player-novako-djomunoz-takes-us-open-by-storm
It seems like God has given us up for a while in the Biblical sense. Of course they will be inconsistent and contradictory.
It does give me hope, though, that the Post is at least publishing the dissident letters to the editor. Maybe the idiocy has become so obvious that even the brainwashed are becoming aware.