Video: The "doctors" on the gender mutilation crusade are obviously diabolically obsessed/possessed. Posted on September 4, 2022 Wow this is truly sick Dr. Sidhbh Gallagher uses social media to advertise the double mastectomies and sex changes she does to kids on TikTok. She uses TikTok to reel them in while making irreversible sex change surgeries sound like no big deal. 🎥 compilation by: @LandonStarbuck pic.twitter.com/g5hy6kQWUC— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 3, 2022
One thought on “Video: The “doctors” on the gender mutilation crusade are obviously diabolically obsessed/possessed.”
Aside from a few isolated pockets of devout Catholic priests, monks, and nuns, the world right now is no different than thirty seconds after the Ascension in 33 AD.
All of it is Missionary Territory.
Viewing things like that helps to deal with the insanity (really demonic insanity) that has taken over.