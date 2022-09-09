Sorry for the headline, but it’s the ugly truth.
Also, there is irony. I’ll get to that in a minute.
She became queen 70 years ago when her father George VI died prematurely at 56. George was king only because his brother, Edward VIII, abdicated the throne. Why? Because he couldn’t help chasing after Wallis Simpson, a twice divorced, shameless tramp who loved ambition almost as much as she loved fornication and adultery (and probably worse).
This isn’t detraction; you can easily look up the sordid details.
King Edward, the head of the Church of England, wasn’t allowed to marry a woman with two living “ex” husbands. The C of E still had morals back in 1936, and so many of its faithful actually held those morals, that Edward could not get away with changing the rules.
So Edward abdicated, and the crown passed to his brother George, and then George to his daughter Elizabeth, who proceeded to oversee the wholesale destruction of the entire moral order.
Which gets us to the irony. You see, if the Edwardian situation had occurred today, after the elimination of all moral precepts under the leadership of Elizabeth, Edward could have remained king without the batting of an eye, and Lizzy would never have been queen. Love wins!
Anyhow, credit where credit is due, old Eddie at least knew how to make sure that his abdication was clear, legal, and unassailable. The title of the document gives it away, the body specifies the particulars in short order, and no one ever questioned it’s effect. Sort of completely the opposite of what Pope Benedict did. (h/t to “PissedOffPureblood” in the combox)
7 thoughts on “Queen Elizabeth only ascended the throne because her uncle made a valid abdication to chase after a homewrecking slut”
The church of England (intentional lower-case c) as founded for one reason: so King Henry VIII could break the sacrament of marriage and divorce his wife. What a reason to establish a (false) church!
The most tragic thing about Elisabeth’s passing was that she had the chance to end it all and bring what’s left of the Anglican church into the One Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church, and she failed to do so. May God have mercy on her soul.
Let’s pray that Charles breaks stereotypes and decides to man-up, re-assert the monarchy, and try and bring England Home. Our Lady of Walsingham, pray for us.
But, I suppose in a way it was lucky he did, otherwise all of Europe would have been given to Hitler, for Wallis Simpson and Edward were enthusiastic Nazis and Hitler supporters.
Yes. Something I neglected to mention.
She would have abdicated and let her son become king eons ago if she was a real Christian because she would have acknowledged male headship is best for the nation. Period. So she was a horrible queen and a worse mother and worse Christian. Now Charles becomes king two weeks before he kicks the bucket of old age. Ridiculous.
Personally I believe contemporary feminism is Satan’s gift to men, but comments like that are part of the reason it has gained any traction at all. And if genetics has any influence here, Charles may be around for another 20 years. If we have another 20 years.
Since Queen Elizabeth’s uncle who abdicated — King Edward — had no children, the throne would have passed to his brother, Queen Elizabeth’s father, and she still would have inherited. Only if King Edward had had children would she not have inherited, and there was speculation that Wallis Warfield Simpson and/or Edward were incapable of having children (and they never did). So Elizabeth would have inherited anyway I believe.
That sounds correct… would have been at Edward’s death in 1972.