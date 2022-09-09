Queen Elizabeth only ascended the throne because her uncle made a valid abdication to chase after a homewrecking slut

Sorry for the headline, but it’s the ugly truth.

Also, there is irony. I’ll get to that in a minute.

She became queen 70 years ago when her father George VI died prematurely at 56. George was king only because his brother, Edward VIII, abdicated the throne. Why? Because he couldn’t help chasing after Wallis Simpson, a twice divorced, shameless tramp who loved ambition almost as much as she loved fornication and adultery (and probably worse).

This isn’t detraction; you can easily look up the sordid details.

King Edward, the head of the Church of England, wasn’t allowed to marry a woman with two living “ex” husbands. The C of E still had morals back in 1936, and so many of its faithful actually held those morals, that Edward could not get away with changing the rules.

So Edward abdicated, and the crown passed to his brother George, and then George to his daughter Elizabeth, who proceeded to oversee the wholesale destruction of the entire moral order.

Which gets us to the irony. You see, if the Edwardian situation had occurred today, after the elimination of all moral precepts under the leadership of Elizabeth, Edward could have remained king without the batting of an eye, and Lizzy would never have been queen. Love wins!

Anyhow, credit where credit is due, old Eddie at least knew how to make sure that his abdication was clear, legal, and unassailable. The title of the document gives it away, the body specifies the particulars in short order, and no one ever questioned it’s effect. Sort of completely the opposite of what Pope Benedict did. (h/t to “PissedOffPureblood” in the combox)