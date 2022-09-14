Pick up your cross daily, and follow him. It is the only way, and it is quite rewarding. Blessed feast.
INTROIT Gal. 6:14
But it is fitting that we should glory in the Cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, in whom is salvation, life, and resurrection for us, by whom we are saved and delivered. Ps. 66:2. May God have mercy on us and bless us; may He let His face shine upon us; and may He have mercy upon us.
3 thoughts on “The Exaltation of the Holy Cross… learn to bear your own cross with patience and humility, uniting your suffering with Him and His Cross”
“The SIGN of the CROSS” The fifteen most powerful words in the English language. Author: Saint Francis de Sales.
ISBN: 978-1-933184-97-5
Every morning I pick up the Crucifix I wear around my neck, and make the Sign of the Cross with it before putting it on, it has a bit of weight to it. I do the same thing before I go to sleep.
It’s nice to have a physical reminder on me all the time that I need to “Pick up and carry my own cross.”
Take up your cross and follow Him. So few people want to avoid suffering. They don’t realize the graces that come from it. I’d rather pay for my wrongdoings in this life than suffer further in the afterlife. Even purgatory is unbearably painful, and long. Blessed feast to all!