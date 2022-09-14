The Exaltation of the Holy Cross… learn to bear your own cross with patience and humility, uniting your suffering with Him and His Cross

Pick up your cross daily, and follow him. It is the only way, and it is quite rewarding. Blessed feast.

INTROIT Gal. 6:14

But it is fitting that we should glory in the Cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, in whom is salvation, life, and resurrection for us, by whom we are saved and delivered. Ps. 66:2. May God have mercy on us and bless us; may He let His face shine upon us; and may He have mercy upon us.