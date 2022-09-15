3 thoughts on “Rejecting Dogmatic Rigidity is the Mark of the Antichurch

  1. Every single traditional bishop and priest knows this. Why oh why if they cannot accept the sede position, are they not at least BiP? There should by now be a decent percentage of BiP prelates. Somethin ain’t right.

    Reply

  2. They can’t tell difference between the real pope and one who just plays him on TV.

    Dr Kwasniewski on marks of antichurch:
    Dogmatic undogmatism, rigid laxism and exclusive inclusiveness.

    Reply

  3. As long as they keep insisting that he is definitely pope, his actions will lead people to think Catholicism is a lie. By avoiding schism they are promoting schism.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.