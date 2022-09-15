Rejecting Dogmatic Rigidity is the Mark of the Antichurch Posted on September 15, 2022 pic.twitter.com/w0oX4c2mrt— Matthew Lê (@lvl_mt) September 15, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “Rejecting Dogmatic Rigidity is the Mark of the Antichurch”
Every single traditional bishop and priest knows this. Why oh why if they cannot accept the sede position, are they not at least BiP? There should by now be a decent percentage of BiP prelates. Somethin ain’t right.
They can’t tell difference between the real pope and one who just plays him on TV.
Dr Kwasniewski on marks of antichurch:
Dogmatic undogmatism, rigid laxism and exclusive inclusiveness.
As long as they keep insisting that he is definitely pope, his actions will lead people to think Catholicism is a lie. By avoiding schism they are promoting schism.