The Criminal Censorship of Ivermectin’s Efficacy By The High-Impact Medical Journals – Part 1

High-Impact medical journal editorial staff were getting orders to censor ivermectin studies from Big Pharma and "philanthropaths" like Bill Gates.

By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA

Dr. Marcia Angell, a former long-time editor in Chief of the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) resigned in June of 2000 after twenty years in the post. She resigned because of what she described as the rising and indefensible influence being exerted by Pharma at the prestigious journal and its powerful affiliate societies. So she wrote a book about it instead. Some really important quotes of hers from “The Truth About Drug Companies: How They Deceive Us and What to Do About It” are:

“Now primarily a marketing machine to sell drugs of dubious benefit, big Pharma uses its wealth and power to co-opt every institution that might stand in its way, including the US Congress, the FDA, academic medical centers and the medical profession itself.”

The above is exactly why I call our country the United States of Pharma. Notice she mentions the FDA (although the NIH’s complicity is implied by the rest of the sentence). I have been saying since early in the pandemic that the United States Federal Health Agencies are (and have long been) in a state of “total regulatory capture.” Definition of regulatory capture from Wikipedia:

Regulatory capture is a form of corruption of authority that occurs when a policymaker or regulator is co-opted to serve the commercial interests of an industry.

Here are two more quotes from Dr. Angell:

“It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of the New England Journal of Medicine.”

This one is nuts:

“In 2003, the profits of the top 10 big Pharma exceeded that of the cumulative profits of the other 490 Fortune 500 Companies.”

Whoa.

Dr. Relman, another former editor-in-chief of the NEJM said this, also 20 years ago:

“The medical profession is being bought by the pharmaceutical industry, not only in terms of the practice of medicine, but also in terms of teaching and research. The academic institutions of this country are allowing themselves to be the paid agents of the pharmaceutical industry. I think it’s disgraceful.”

Richard Horton, editor in chief of The Lancet said this in 2015:

“The case against science is straightforward: much of the scientific literature, perhaps half, may simply be untrue.”

As Dr. Aseem Malhotra (one of the most prominent physician COVID truth tellers that has remained employed) recently tweeted a quote from an interview he did:

“We have a wealth of evidence of the fraud that’s been committed by the pharmaceutical industry over the years’ ‘the real scandal is that doctors & medical journals collude with industry for financial gain & the regulator fails to prevent misconduct by industry.”

I want to clarify the point above about “not being able to trust half the science in medical journals.”I want to be clear that he is referring, in my mind, largely if not solely to what I call the “high-impact medical journals” and not all science journals. You should know that each journal is ranked by what is called an “impact factor” defined by Wikipedia as:

A scientometric index calculated by Clarivate that reflects the yearly mean number of citations of articles published in the last two years in a given journal. As a journal-level metric, it is frequently used as a proxy for the relative importance of a journal within its field; journals with higher impact factor values are given the status of being more important, or carry more prestige in their respective fields, than those with lower values. While frequently used by universities and funding bodies to decide on promotion and research proposals, it has come under attack for distorting good scientific practices

Lets look at the top 5 in the world today:

With the exception of the Annals of Internal Medicine, all the journals on the above list will feature heavily in this and my next post detailing their criminal collusion throughout the pandemic. One journal not on the list above but that should be included is the Cochrane Library. Not because of their impact factor but because they are considered the premier journal publishing the highest form of medical evidence called a “systematic review and meta-analysis of clinical trials (SRMA).” I will argue below that, beyond the corruption of the ivermectin evidence by the WHO detailed in my two previous posts here and here, it the Cochrane library’s rejection of Andy Bryant and Tess Lawrie’s SRMA followed by their publication of a fraudulent SRMA that can be blamed for the most deaths.

One of the most important powers of these journals is that they can drive headlines like nobody’s business. When a Pharma friendly study gets published in one of those journals, it launches a PR media campaign that no amount of commercials or advertisements could accomplish. Conversely, if Pharma wants to prevent an effective generic drug or vitamin from being adopted widely, they pay researchers to design, conduct, and publish fraudulent studies in these journals. When such a study is published, it triggers an equally effective “negative” PR campaign warning the world and its doctors against using such “dangerous” and “ineffective” therapies…

