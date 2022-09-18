No, the rail strike has not been “averted”

The rank and file haven’t even seen the contract, because the contract doesn’t exist. Only ideas exist, ideas of an administration badly needing a win before the midterms. The unions know they have never had leverage like they do in this moment, with the general population acutely aware of the reality of “supply chain issues.” When I say unions, I mean all 12 of them, and if any one of them doesn’t ratify, the whole thing falls apart. This coming Thursday starts the vote. It will drag well into October, each day closer to the midterms. Stock up now.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/3646845-deal-averting-railroad-strike-has-potential-to-fall-apart/

