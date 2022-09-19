The Real Story of January 6th: Police Brutality against a Mostly Peaceful Crowd

Full crosspost from Mary Ann Kreitzer at the Les Femmes blog.

This was Tucker Carlson’s intro a few days ago. Robbery at gunpoint in broad daylight in a decent area of Chicago. Really? But that’s no problem. Even if they bother to go after the thugs it’s “catch and release” for them. Not so for the January sixers. Imprison them, hound them until they commit suicide, make them examples for anyone who refuses to bend the knee to woke socialism. Wake up, folks. They’re hiring those 87,000, i.e., EIGHTY-SEVEN THOUSAND! armed IRS agents to go after YOU.

The Epoch Times documentary about what happened at the Capitol protest on January 6th. It’s available free until September 30th. We’ve all been lied to in order to advance the narrative of domestic terrorism and move toward a controlled police state where dissent against the regime is not tolerated. Anyone who fails to support the Left’s agenda has no civil rights and deserves imprisonment for “thoughtcrime” or for misdemeanor offenses. The mainstream media is saying that more and more as they accuse protesters who caused less damage and no loss of life of being the “greatest threat to our democracy,” while Antifa and BLM rioters who killed and injured thousands as well as committed billions in damage and looting to our cities go scot free.

If there was ever evidence of police brutality, it happened on January 6th. “It was a police mob attacking a mob,” according to a police tactics expert in the video. He describes the many crimes committed by the police that day.

Were the Capitol and D.C. police instructed to be as violent as possible to the crowd to escalate the confrontation and justify accusations of insurrection? There are multiple examples of violent tactics used by police on January 6th to deliberately cause harm. They seemed to enrage the crowd deliberately. Victoria White was beaten to a pulp while she offered no resistance or violence to police. The only people who died that day were Trump supporters, two of whom were murdered, Ashli Babbitt and Roseanne Boyland. Think about that — women being attacked by mostly male policemen, although Boyland was beaten by a black policewoman. Was the officer disciplined for engaging in a violent attack on an already unconscious woman on the ground? Nope! It’s okay to be a racist black cop who beats up a white conservative. Think of it. That police woman was rewarded for her violence just like all the Antifa/BLM rioters were. No consequences, just high fives from the administration and the media. You’re a hero! Kill another MAGA terrorist!

And consider the black officer who shot Ashli Babbitt. Where is the outrage? We heard about George Floyd to the point of nausea. But not one word in the mainstream media defending these women, one of whom was a veteran. They deserved to be killed for participating in an “insurrection.”

I watched an interview yesterday on Daystar with Dr. Simone Gold. She was there on January 6th, not to protest the election, but to talk about COVID and medical abuse. Frontline Doctors had a permit to address the crowd on the east side of the Capitol. (The violence occurred mostly on the west side, much of it violence by the police against the crowd.)

When her group got to the site, the police cancelled the permit. She was in a dense crowd and essentially got swept along into the Capitol where she began to give her talk to the people around her. She saw no violence on the east side of the Capitol and did not engage in any violent actions herself, but ended up with a swat team at her door, handcuffed and shackled. She’s a lawyer and pointed out how different this is from the norm when dealing with a person with no criminal record and at their home. It’s never been done before!

Among the charges she faced was one that carried the possibility of 20 years behind bars, so she accepted a plea bargain for a misdemeanor and was given a sentence of 60 days. It’s clear from her testimony and the video evidence that she did nothing wrong. In the documentary video several men are interviewed who are being pressured to take plea bargains admitting to things they didn’t do. It’s all about “proving” the protesters committed crimes to justify the draconian government assault on their rights.

Note the difference once again between the treatment of the January 6th protest and the months long burning, looting, and killing by Leftist thugs enabled by the government. Did any of these real insurrectionists have swat teams with drawn guns pounding at their doors? I challenge you to find ONE!

What’s happening in this country is horrifying! We are living in a police state where anyone who disagrees with the powers that be may find FBI agents with drawn guns banging on the door. At the same time, like the Communists, they use infiltrated mobs to incite violence. We still don’t know how many government agents were in the crowd urging illegal activity. We do know that the FBI has done it before. Remember Randy Weaver and Ruby Ridge! Now it’s the pillow guy, Mike Lindell.

The violations of civil rights at this point are legion and egregious. When a single party runs both the Executive and Legislative branches your Constitution isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on as Antonin Scalia testified to a Congressional hearing.

And it continues with many January 6th detainees still in prison after almost two years. If these were members of your family, how would you feel?

I’m not going to be here much longer but my children and grandchildren will be. What will be left for them? If you’re a parent, you better be thinking about it. Your children are already suffering with body and soul-destroying ideas being preached in the classroom. It will only get worse unless we stop it. Are you doing anything? One thing you can do, even if you homeschool, is fight for moral candidates on local school boards. Do nothing and you have no one but yourself to blame for the horrors still to come!

Posted by Mary Ann Kreitzer at 11:31 AM