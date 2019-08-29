The Decollation of the Forerunner

Can anyone help me think of a good example to help the red-wearing Cardinals to understand the proper response to someone in power (or seemingly in power), an antipope, and possibly the False Prophet Forerunner of the Antichrist, who chooses to abuse the moral law; specifically, the moral laws regarding marriage, divorce, “remarriage,” etc?

It’d be great if there were something biblical. Some example where a man was willing to be jailed, and ultimately murdered, for standing up to the immorality.

It’s also be great if there were something strikingly visual about it. Something that could be framed and hung in the chancery or the halls of the rectory.

Can anyone think of anything?

Here, let me start:

Saint John the Baptist, pray for us.