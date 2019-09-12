Holy Mary, Mother of God: “Those are the graces for which people forget to ask”

Today is the Feast of the Holy Name of Mary. This feast was suppressed in the 1970 missal, but JPII restored it in 2002, so it is 12 September on both calendars. Cool!

Following is a condensed version of the Miraculous Medal story, and a little advice.

Catherine rose, knelt beside the Blessed Mother and rested her hands in the Virgin’s lap. Mary said: “God wishes to charge you with a mission. You will be contradicted, but do not fear; you will have the grace to do what is necessary. Tell your spiritual director all that passes within you. Times are evil in France and in the world.” A pain crossed the Virgin’s face. “Come to the foot of the altar. Graces will be shed on all, great and little, especially upon those who ask for them. You will have the protection of God and Saint Vincent. I always will have my eyes upon you. There will be much persecution. The cross will be treated with contempt. It will be hurled to the ground and blood will flow.” Then after speaking for some time, the Lady like a fading shadow was gone. On Saturday, November 27, 1830, at 5:30 p.m., she retired to the Chapel with the other Sisters for evening meditation. Catherine heard the faint swish of silk… she recognized our Lady’s signal. Raising her eyes to the main altar, she saw her beautiful Lady standing on a large globe. The Virgin Spoke, this time giving a direct order: “Have a Medal struck after this model. All who wear it will receive great graces; they should wear it around the neck. Graces will abound for persons who wear it with confidence.” HERE

When Saint Catherine was shown the model for the medal, in 3D, she noticed that certain gems within it appeared dim, and she asked Our Lady why they didn’t shine. Her response:

“Those are the graces for which people forget to ask.” HERE

Your Mother is literally begging you to beg her. Implore her Holy Name. Praying the Ave is like praying twice, because her Holy Name is found twice therein. Have you started praying the Rosary every day? Have you at least tried? Because I can assure you that you will succeed and your desire to recite it will win out, despite considerable effort from the enemy to prevent you. When you find you desire it, but “something comes up,” well that is Satan, my friend. He’s also the same one who throws down barricades to Daily Mass and Adoration. When Satan starts paying extra attention to you, it’s because he knows he’s losing his grip. Maintain your bearing, see this for what it is, and redouble your resolve.

Mary is in heaven right now, her palms outstretched to you, at the ready with weaponized Grace.

Won’t you join me today in the Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary? Approved by Pope Sixtus V in 1587, it contains so many sweet, sweet names and titles for Our Lady, I absolutely love it. O Mary conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee.

Lord, have mercy on us.

Christ, have mercy on us.

Lord, have mercy on us. Christ hear us.

Christ, graciously hear us.

God, the Father of heaven,

Have mercy on us.

God, the Son, Redeemer of the world:

Have mercy on us.

God, the Holy Ghost,

Have mercy on us.

Holy Trinity, One God,

Have mercy on us.

Holy Mary, pray for us. (repeat at end of each phrase)

Holy Mother of God,

Holy Virgin of virgins,

Mother of Christ,

Mother of divine grace,

Mother most pure,

Mother most chaste,

Mother inviolate,

Mother undefiled,

Mother most amiable,

Mother most admirable,

Mother of good counsel,

Mother of our Creator,

Mother of our Savior,

Virgin most prudent,

Virgin most venerable,

Virgin most renowned,

Virgin most powerful,

Virgin most merciful,

Virgin most faithful,

Mirror of justice,

Seat of wisdom,

Cause of our joy,

Spiritual vessel,

Vessel of honor,

Singular vessel of devotion,

Mystical rose,

Tower of David,

Tower of ivory,

House of gold,

Ark of the covenant,

Gate of Heaven,

Morning star,

Health of the sick,

Refuge of sinners,

Comforter of the afflicted,

Help of Christians,

Queen of angels,

Queen of patriarchs,

Queen of prophets,

Queen of apostles,

Queen of martyrs,

Queen of confessors,

Queen of virgins,

Queen of all saints,

Queen conceived without original sin,

Queen assumed into heaven,

Queen of the most holy Rosary,

Queen of peace.

Lamb of God, who takest away the sins of the world,

Spare us, O Lord.

Lamb of God, who takest away the sins of the world,

Graciously hear us O Lord.

Lamb of God, who takest away the sins of the world,

Have mercy on us.

V. Pray for us, O holy Mother of God.

R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.



Let us pray:

Grant, O Lord God, we beseech Thee, that we Thy servants may rejoice in continual health of mind and body; and, through the glorious intercession of Blessed Mary ever Virgin, may be freed from present sorrow, and enjoy eternal gladness. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.