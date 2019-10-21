The twitter tears of lib cath snowflakes flow into the Tiber with their demon idols

Posted on

Some of them are even cheering for ‘climate’ change! Bahaha.

Happy Monday, folks.

2 thoughts on “The twitter tears of lib cath snowflakes flow into the Tiber with their demon idols

  2. Oh no! Gasp!! Don’t call me an iconoclast! (Fan, fan, fan, cool towel please)

    Funny how these Wiccan Amazonian idol worshippers appropriate Catholic language – when it suits their purpose.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.