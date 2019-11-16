What fresh hell is this?

Given the diabolical inversion of truth that flows so freely through this man (now including demon worship), I can’t imagine how bad this book must be. Not ordering it to find out. Will have to rely on the editorial description:
Learn how to rebuke the devil and avoid his snares with this new book from Pope Francis’s teachings. In this powerful collection, the pope lays bare the devil’s ploys and tactics, to help you avoid getting ensnared. Listen with care, as the pope tells the story of the devil’s history, character, and works, and consider the pope’s suggestions about what you can do to see victory over the devil.
Rebuking the Devil will be an important and sobering awakening to those who have forgotten the reality of the spiritual battle that humanity is undergoing. And to those already fighting hard in spiritual battle, they will find great reassurance in the pope’s certainty that we can overcome through Spirit-filled discernment and the power of God in Christ Jesus. Through the course of this book, you’ll learn from Pope Francis about the practical tools of spiritual battle.
This book is vital. Those from youth, to adult, to the wisdom of age will appreciate the pope’s guidance on dealing with our perennial foe. This collection will be readily used by students, parents, educators, faith formation groups, faith-sharing groups, priests and deacons preparing for homilies, and all Christians seeking to rebuke the devil. Pick up this easy-to-read, digestible collection of Pope Francis’s meditations on accessing God’s power over the devil, as your next weekend read!
Notice with him it’s never the Holy Spirit, it’s just ‘Spirit.’ And ‘Spirit-filled’ even suggests the plural. I mean, if we are going to have an Antipope lead the Antichurch straight to Hell, what better way than to stir up the spirits? ¡Hagan lío!
“Learn how to rebuke the devil.” This is so dangerous. The laity should not be directly engaging demons at all, let alone engaging Satan himself. Trust me, you’ll lose. The laity must engage God, or God through the intercession of the saints, whom we then ask to engage the demons. Binding prayers, wherein demons are directly commanded to leave a person or place, are only for trained exorcists who have received apostolic authority to use them. That’s right, even priests should not be engaging in these prayers, without having received specific permission and authority from the local bishop.
Not hyperbole: If millions of people were to actually buy this book and start directly engaging with demons and the devil, the resulting spiritual destruction would be incalculable. In fact, one would have a tough time dreaming up a more devastating tactic to be deployed by the probable False Prophet forerunner of the Antichrist.
I will need to write a follow up post, because there are several people in Tradland who don’t understand this (and who should know better), and are encouraging these binding prayers for use by the laity.
Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil; May God rebuke him, we humbly pray; And do thou, O Prince of the Heavenly Host, by the power of God, cast into hell Satan and all evil spirits who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.
What new hell, indeed. An exorcist recently advised my son to do the same with some ‘entity’ he may have invited to help in his own healing journey. “Do not speak to it and seek the direction of an exorcist immediately.” No playing around.
Thank you for your mission and fidelity to Holy Mother Church!!! A VERY well-known exorcist formerly of the FSSP is one of the priests who tells people to pray binding prayers!! (I will post his name here with permission from the moderator.) He told me personally and our entire Diocesan Latin Mass group in a conference to pray these prayers and even gave one woman a book listing the names of the spirits to address (such as spirit of anger). He even admitted that other exorcists do tell people not to pray binding prayers. I begged people not to do this, but they believed the so-called Traditional exorcist. One woman, a homeschooling mother of a large family devoted to the Latin Mass, dressing modestly, monitoring media intake, etc. etc., prayed these binding prayers “religiously.” Not long after starting these prayers, she quit homeschooling, put her children in public school, gave the high school children free internet access because “they are old enough to know right from wrong,” and started attending a Novus Ordo parish wherein drums and guitars are played at the antiMass and where she is now an “extraordinary Eucharistic minister.” She now has a grandchild born out of wedlock and is on a mission to be like everyone else. Talking to her is beyond creepy, and she has this crazed, manic look in her eyes which are constantly darting around. To say that she is not the same person I knew before is one of the biggest understatements I have ever made. I have never seen such a dramatic change in such a short span of time in all my life, and particularly without any apparent cause such as drugs, alcohol, or some tragic event. And there are plenty other tales to tell with other people who prayed these prayers, even in this small group. Heaven save us!!
I know the priest you are talking about, and it will be the topic of a future post. Almost all of his work seems totally solid, but this one blind spot is so very bad, it makes me question other things he has preached about. I am trying to reach him personally before I write about it.
QUESTION: Why is Bergoglio popular with the media and the progressives/socialists? ANSWER: because he ratifies people in their sins. TRANSLATION: his job as antipope and probable, false prophet forerunner to the antichrist is to lead as many souls into hell as possible.
The progressives/socialists are easy pickings but not so much those who actually take their Catholic Faith seriously. Enter this book with the conservative-friendly title and subject matter. It’s the perfect “see, I told you he’s not so bad” excuse for US bishops and conservative-friendly priests who are scared to death their parishioners will with-hold diocesan funds or move over to the SSPX.
Meanwhile, satan salivates with delight awaiting the poor souls who will be suckered into buying Bergoglio’s latest book from hell.
He’s not the pope. He’s not the pope. He’s not the pope. Tell as many people as you can and politely explain why. Souls are at risk: we need to do our part to save as many as we can.