    1. Alpha and Omega are the title of Christ. Moon and Sun are Freemason symbols. There is no Alpha and Omega here, typically attached to the Tau Rho – Cross of Christ or Chi Rho.

      The all seeing eye of wisdom and knowledge in the triangle is a Freemason symbol, permeates everything they do, and in this case it is above the Tau Rho, the Cross of Christ (bottom), wisdom flowing out from the Divine “Other” over creation (sun and moon) and the Cross.

      And I duly note the Cross is at the bottom, receiver of Divine knowledge, and remembering Jorgé Bergoglio’s belief that Jesus Christ *became* God *after* he died, not before.

      What is Freemasonry? “Freemasonry is a science, a philosophy, an art and a universal knowledge that provides an understanding of how the individual fits into the universe and how the universe fits into him.”

      What is Catholicism? The Nicene Credo. God the Father, Son, Holy Spirit; the Holy Catholic Church, His spotless Bride; eternal union with God through the redemptive sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the Cross, now risen and reigning and the Grace of God that passes all understanding.

      This thing is clearly an ode to freemasonic wisdom and knowledge the USCCB Bishops. No mention of Christ and the Cross.

      They do not get the benefit of doubt any more.

  4. The evil is being fully revealed. What follows will almost certainly be its downfall, I think.

    “Didn’t I tell you,” answered Mr. Beaver, “that she’d made it always winter and never Christmas? Didn’t I tell you? Well, just come and see!” (C.S. Lewis)

    Christmas is coming!

  5. They have put out strange and bizarre graphics for World Youthdays Synods etc. at the Vatican, and they have derided all who called them bizarre, but the Pacamama worship proved us Catholics right from day one for criticizing the occult epiphanies of the Bergoglian regime.

  7. Masonic symbols Should be no surprise. Freemasonry infiltrated the Church years ago. Pope John XXIII was a Freemason we are told. Nothing coming from the Church surprises anymore; it is almost exclusively bad. Now, if something holy and good were to emerge that would be notable.

