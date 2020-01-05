“Make us, O Lord, to have a perpetual fear and love of Thy Holy Name”

Happy feast!

Fear and love. They work together to foster zeal through obedience. When praying the Mysteries of the Rosary, particularly the Fourth Joyful (The Presentation; fruit: Obedience, love of the law), and the Third Glorious (Pentecost; fruit: Love of God, zeal), always remember that Jesus is a PERSON. In order to love a person, you need to know the person. Jesus is Truth, the law is Truth, and love of the law is how you get to know Him. He loves you infinitely and He desires your love for Him to increase.

With love of the law comes a corresponding fear of justice which in turn builds up our love of God. The whole dynamic has a certain reciprocity to it. If there is a part of the law that you just don’t like or think it’s okay to ignore, that’s the thing keeping you from knowing Him better. The only way to break through is total submission, and it is completely irrational to hold anything back.

The Holy Name of Jesus is powerful. Yes, just His name alone is a powerful prayer. If you don’t have a palm-sized Crucifix, you need one. Hold it in your hand with a particular intention in mind, and just pray His name. If you need something a little longer, use “Jesus, I trust in you.” Be in the state of grace and in a spirit of humble praise. This isn’t superstition or false piety, it’s devotion. Be serious about it, and you will be glad you did. You won’t always get what you ask for, but you will get what’s best for you.

Sorry for the dearth of posts, but ’tis the season for family and friends. Besides, I just haven’t been inspired to write about Slapamama or the other goings on. I promise to get back in the swing shortly.

Meanwhile, the Litany of the Most Holy Name of Jesus is one of my favorites. Enjoy.

Lord, have mercy on us.

Christ, have mercy on us.

Lord, have mercy on us. Jesus, hear us.

Jesus, graciously hear us.

God the Father of Heaven, have mercy on us (after each line)

God the Son, Redeemer of the world,

God the Holy Ghost,

Holy Trinity, one God,

Jesus, Son of the living God,

Jesus, splendor of the Father,

Jesus, brightness of eternal light,

Jesus, King of glory,

Jesus, sun of justice,

Jesus, Son of the Virgin Mary,

Jesus, most amiable,

Jesus, most admirable,

Jesus, the mighty God,

Jesus, father of the world to come,

Jesus, Angel of great counsel,

Jesus, most powerful,

Jesus, most patient,

Jesus, most obedient,

Jesus, meek and humble of heart,

Jesus, lover of chastity,

Jesus, lover of us,

Jesus, God of peace,

Jesus, author of life,

Jesus, example of virtues,

Jesus, zealous lover of souls,

Jesus, our God,

Jesus, our refuge,

Jesus, father of the poor,

Jesus, treasure of the faithful,

Jesus, good Shepherd,

Jesus, true light,

Jesus, eternal wisdom,

Jesus, infinite goodness,

Jesus, our way and our life,

Jesus, joy of Angels,

Jesus, King of Patriarchs,

Jesus, Master of the Apostles,

Jesus, Teacher of the Evangelists,

Jesus, strength of Martyrs,

Jesus, light of Confessors,

Jesus, purity of Virgins,

Jesus, crown of all Saints,

Be merciful, spare us, O Jesus.

Be merciful, graciously hear us, O Jesus.

From all evil, deliver us, O Jesus. (after each line)

From all sin,

From Thy wrath,

From the snares of the devil,

From the spirit of fornication,

From everlasting death,

From the neglect of Thine inspirations,

By the mystery of Thy holy Incarnation,

By Thy Nativity,

By Thine Infancy,

By Thy most divine Life,

By Thy labors,

By Thine agony and Passion,

By Thy Cross and dereliction,

By Thy sufferings,

By Thy Resurrection,

By Thine Ascension,

By Thine institution of the most Holy Eucharist,

By Thy joys,

By Thy glory,

Lamb of God, Who takest away the sins of the world,

Spare us, O Jesus.

Lamb of God, Who takest away the sins of the world,

Hear us, O Jesus.

Lamb of God, Who takest away the sins of the world,

Have mercy on us, O Jesus.

Jesus, hear us.

Jesus, graciously hear us.



Let us pray.

O Lord Jesus Christ, who hast said: Ask and ye shall receive, seek, and ye shall find, knock, and it shall be opened unto you; mercifully attend to our supplications, and grant us the gift of Thy divine charity, that we may ever love Thee with our whole heart and with all our words and deeds, and may never cease from praising Thee.

Make us, O Lord, to have a perpetual fear and love of Thy Holy Name, for Thou never failest to help and govern those whom Thou dost bring up in Thy steadfast fear and love; who livest and reignest for ever and ever. Amen.