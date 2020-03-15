The regression model on the 6.4 days of doubling suggests the virus was “born” the day after the Pachamama demon worship Mass at St. Peter’s. Fascinating.
4 thoughts on “Is Coronavirus the demon spawn of Pachamama?”
Interesting. We are certainly due a chastisement. Might the confusion surrounding the danger of the coronavirus be a big part of the chastisement?
nature… the supernatural … abhors a vacuum… we all know this well. If God is removed, disallowed, uninvited etc……. then surely satan will fill that void. and he is.
This would explain the global fear and panic that is unlike anything I have ever seen.
It would also explain the black fruit of globally cancelled Sacrifice of the Masses, Sacraments, worship, adoration. Just desolation. And fear.
The betrayal of the Chinese Catholics and communist infiltration of the Apostolic Line enters in as well, I believe.
In Mass today, our Priest spoke of the Fátima prophecy and how we always assumed the judgement would be visible. Perhaps it will be invisible – like the spirit from which it comes.
Courage, all faithful Catholics! Our God reigns. Our Blessed Mother has Lucifer under her feet. We are victorious with them – if we remain confessed and in a State of Grace. Pray. Penance. Fasting.
It’s never a good time to fall into sin but the way things are going, I fear some of us may soon have trouble finding access to the Sacrament of Reconciliation.