New prayers added to (after) all FSSP Masses

Pretty much everyone turned up for Mass this morning. No Masses have been cancelled here. No one has been dispensed except the elderly, the infirm, and the vulnerable. Our bishop explained the situation via video press release Friday, along with common sense precautions. All of the above was reiterated from the pulpit today.
The FSSP North American District Superior, Fr. Michael J. Stinson, has ordered the following prayers to be said at the foot of the altar after all Masses, including High Masses.
The priest and the people recited their parts in Latin.
It seems to me that there remains something deeply mysterious about this virus, in terms of its nature, its exposure, and possibly its provocation. How can a pathogen behave quite mildly in the vast majority of those infected, yet be so deadly to anyone already compromised? Is that even true? Is there something we still aren’t being told?
There are many strange factors.
I’ve been traveling domestically and in Europe for the past month – and I feel just fine. Maybe it’s my excellent anti-social skills combined with a love for citrus fruit and red wine? But, if anyone should be on my deathbed according to the media, it should be me.
What I find disturbing is how complicit the American people have become, overnight, to all this hysteria. Last week, while on the road, I popped into a supermarket for a demi-liter of wine and was shocked to see since panic buying.
And today, I attended Mass at an SSPX chapel and here’s what was announced within a very long statement …
“If there are government rulings regarding canceling or reducing the size of gatherings, we will follow the lawful government orders.”
Well, I won’t. If I have to be the only person brave enough to leave my prison home and pray outside a barricaded door to Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament, I’ll do it.
Death to freemasonry. Christ the King now and forever!
SSPX and FSSP both made the “lawful compliance” announcement at all Masses. Why announce that proactively?
Res ipse loquitor….or something like that.
