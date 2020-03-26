Sum ting wong? Wuhappened to you work?

3.3MM people out of work in one week. Pray for them, seriously.

Oh but don’t worry, $2.2T created out of thin air will fix everything. Government will take care of you. This is like the Ground Hog Day of Christmas mornings for Marxists. Government/MSM invents problem, government inflicts maximum damage to citizens/economy with Martial Law Lite, government miraculously “solves” the “problem” a few weeks from now, thanks be to Martial Law Lite, while government prints money at a criminal rate which our great grandchildren won’t be able to fix. Government saves the peoples, pays the peoples, enslaves the peoples.

So now we know the vector for the errors of Russia spreading to the whole world: A “health crisis.”

Also, we are delighted that you are enjoying Martial Law Lite. Especially the thing where neighbors are ratting our neighbors for going on a walk. Virtue signaling now means all joggers are murderers, by definition.

Fact: CoronaCold manifests as only MILD SYMPTOMS in 95% of patients who become inflected. It is barely a cold, in 95% of people. https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

Fact: CoronaCold has killed 22,000 in the entire world. Do you know how many people die from the regular seasonal flu every year? Answer: 500,000 to 650,000 people die every year around the world from the boring not newsy seasonal flu that every year we don’t destroy the world economy over. https://www.who.int/mediacentre/news/statements/2017/flu/en/

Hopefully your local diocese is still providing the sacraments as best they can, especially Baptism and Confession. If you are in Newark, you need to move: