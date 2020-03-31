More signs: Antipope Bergoglio and Pachamama, together again?

So let me see if I have this straight. A miraculous crucifix that was used to turn away the plague from Rome, and that has the names of many POPES inscribed on it, is crumbling upon being used by Francis.



It's almost as if someone is trying to tell us something. — dpfurey (@dpfurey) March 30, 2020

This was quite the dystopian scene, wasn’t it?

But did anyone else notice the potted plants and torches, arrayed before St. Peter’s? Was this another Pachamama party?

It looks like they’ve got Him surrounded.

Don’t worry. God is in control.