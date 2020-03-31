This was quite the dystopian scene, wasn’t it?
But did anyone else notice the potted plants and torches, arrayed before St. Peter’s? Was this another Pachamama party?
It looks like they’ve got Him surrounded.
Don’t worry. God is in control.
2 thoughts on “More signs: Antipope Bergoglio and Pachamama, together again?”
Juda, you betray the Son of Man with a pacha?
Antipope Francis and Apostasia Pachamama, together again.
Great title Mark.
Antipope Bergoglio practically singlehandedly plunges the world into a Mass blackout–never before seen in history, not even during the Black Death, yet nothing to see here, folks.
It’s precisely like the miracle of the man born blind, only in converse.