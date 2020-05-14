They want $100,000,000,000 to hunt you down and round you up, NeverVaxxers.

Did you read about the $120MM appropriation for 500MM pre-filled syringes of magic Gates of Hell vax?

Ha! That ain’t nothin’, pardner. Chicken feed.

Have you heard about the “army” of contact tracers who will hunt you down and round you up?

Have you heard how they are going to pay for this?

Wait, how much was that? $100 billion, with a B.

$100,000,000,000.00

H.R. 6666, Section 2, paragraph (g):

So… $100,000,000,000 for 2020 and an open checkbook for subsequent years “during which the emergency period continues.” Mmkay.

Folks, you need to wake up and assess the battlespace. This is unfolding before our eyes, with full visibility.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text