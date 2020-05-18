PA House Speaker extracts amazing Corona facts from “Dr. Rachel”

69% of all Corona deaths are inside nursing homes.

90% of all Corona deaths have underlying comorbidities.

5% of hospital beds are occupied by Corona patients. (Remember, “Fifteen Days to Flatten the Curve” is how they got everyone to submit)

Pennsylvanians, you should literally occupy the capital until King Wolf renounces his tyranny. Ensure the vulnerable are safe, and then get all the young healthy people back to work and back to school. All businesses open in every county throughout the Commonwealth. No masks.

Then, there need to be charges. What is happening is absolutely criminal.