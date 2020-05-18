PA House Speaker extracts amazing Corona facts from “Dr. Rachel”

Posted on

69% of all Corona deaths are inside nursing homes.

90% of all Corona deaths have underlying comorbidities.

5% of hospital beds are occupied by Corona patients. (Remember, “Fifteen Days to Flatten the Curve” is how they got everyone to submit)

Pennsylvanians, you should literally occupy the capital until King Wolf renounces his tyranny. Ensure the vulnerable are safe, and then get all the young healthy people back to work and back to school. All businesses open in every county throughout the Commonwealth. No masks.

Then, there need to be charges. What is happening is absolutely criminal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.